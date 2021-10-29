 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AbbVie Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 29, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Share:
Why AbbVie Shares Are Rising Today

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is trading higher Friday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised guidance above estimates.

AbbVie reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.33 per share, which beat the estimate of $3.22 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $14.34 billion, which beat the estimate of $14.32 billion.

AbbVie raised full-year 2021 adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $12.52 to $12.62 per share to a range of $12.63 to $12.67 per share versus the estimate of $12.59 per share.

AbbVie also raised its quarterly dividend from $1.30 per share to $1.41 per share. 

"Based upon our strong momentum, we are increasing our full-year 2021 EPS guidance. We remain highly confident in AbbVie's long-term outlook and are once again raising our dividend, which has grown over 250 percent since inception," "said Richard Gonzalez, chairman and CEO of AbbVie.

AbbVie is a drug company with strong exposure to immunology and oncology.

ABBV Price Action: AbbVie has traded as high as $121.53 and as low as $79.11 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.09% at $114.17 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of AbbVie.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

AbbVie's Major Depressive Disorder Candidate Shows Mixed Result In Late-Stage Trials
AbbVie Stock Gains After Hiking FY21 Earnings Outlook, Annual Dividend
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gilead-Merck Collaborate For Breast Cancer Study, Decision Day For ANI Pharma, Pfizer Gets Canadian Regulatory Nod, 3 IPOs
Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2021
FDA Restricts Sale, Approves New Labeling Of Breast Implants
A Preview Of AbbVie's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Richard Gonzalez why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com