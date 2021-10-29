 Skip to main content

Travelzoo Stock Plunges On Q3 Miss, Revenue Weakness In North America
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 10:21am   Comments
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOOreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 14% year-on-year to $15.7 million, missing the consensus of $20.5 million.
  • Business segment revenue increased 6% Y/Y to $9.7 million in North America and rose 43% to $5.2 million in Europe.
  • Jack's Flight Club revenue declined 19% Y/Y to $0.796 million.
  • EPS of $0.22 missed the consensus of $0.23.
  • The company used $12.7 million in operating cash flow during the quarter. It held $66.4 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "Unfortunately, revenue from Travelzoo in North America was negatively impacted by press coverage about the COVID-19 Delta variant and Do Not Travel advisories for nearly 100 countries. We believe this to be a short-term effect," said Holger Bartel, Global CEO.
  • Outlook: Travelzoo currently expects to achieve profitability in Q4 2021. The company noted that while it continues to see a trend of revenue recovery, there could be unexpected fluctuations in the short term.
  • Price Action: TZOO shares traded lower by 9.09% at $10.6 on the last check Friday.

