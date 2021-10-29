 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bel Fuse Clocks 18% Sales Growth In Q3, Margin Shrinks On Higher Labor, Materials Costs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 9:56am   Comments
Share:
Bel Fuse Clocks 18% Sales Growth In Q3, Margin Shrinks On Higher Labor, Materials Costs
  • Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ: BELFAreported third-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 18.1% year-on-year to $146.97 million, beating the consensus of $130 million.
  • Power Solutions and Magnetics segments primarily drove sales growth in Q3, the company mentioned.
  • Margins: The gross margin contracted 230 bps to 24.5%. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 90 bps to 8.6%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS was $0.48 versus $0.58 posted a year ago.
  • Bel Fuse held $61.96 million in cash and equivalents.
  • It recorded a backlog of $390 million as of September 30, 2021, representing growth of over 100% from December 31, 2020.
  • "With almost $750 million in orders received in the last 12 months, we remain impacted by material shortages and the worldwide logistics situation which we estimate impacted our net sales by approximately $10 million this quarter. Margins continue to see pressure given the global increase in labor and materials costs; however, we continue to focus on internal initiatives to improve our margins," said CEO Daniel Bernstein.
  •  Price Action: BELFA shares traded higher by 4.91% at $13.90 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BELFA)

Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2021
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com