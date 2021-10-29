 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Newell Brands Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Notes Margin Pressure
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 8:58am   Comments
Share:
Newell Brands Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Notes Margin Pressure
  • Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWLreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3.3% year-on-year, to $2.787 billion, marginally beating the analyst consensus of $2.78 billion. Core sales grew 3.2%.
  • The Commercial Solutions segment sales decreased 9.2% Y/Y to $486 million, Home Appliances grew 3% to $443 million, Home Solutions declined 4% to $598 million, Learning & Development increased 19.4% to $869 million.
  • The gross margin for the quarter declined 350 basis points Y/Y to 30.4%, and the gross profit fell 7.2% to $848 million.
  • The operating margin contracted 330 basis points to 10.1%, and operating income for the quarter fell 22.6% to $281 million.
  • The company held $494 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Year to date, operating cash flow totaled $490 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.54 beat the analyst consensus of $0.50.
  • "While we are taking action to address the significant inflationary pressures and supply chain bottlenecks, we are also advancing our strategic priorities, by continuing to reduce complexity, capitalizing on the international opportunity," said CEO Ravi Saligram.
  • Outlook: Newell sees Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.29 - $0.33 versus the consensus of $0.37.
  • The company expects Q4 sales of $2.60 billion - $2.68 billion, versus the consensus of $2.60 billion.
  • Newell raised the lower end of FY21 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.69 - $1.73 (prior view $1.63 - $1.73) versus the consensus of $1.72.
  • The company also raised the FY21 sales outlook to $10.38 billion - $10.46 billion (prior $10.1 billion - $10.35 billion) against the consensus of $10.38 billion.
  • Price Action: NWL shares traded higher by 3.35% at $22.5 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NWL)

Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2021
A Preview Of Newell Brands's Earnings
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Newell Brands
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Newell Brands Introduces New Iced Coffeemakers Under Mr. Coffee Brand
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Newell Brands Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com