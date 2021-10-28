 Skip to main content

ITW Clocks 8% Revenue Growth In Q3; Chops FY21 Outlook Citing Lower Automotive Production
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITWreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $3.56 billion, +6% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $3.56 billion.
  • Automotive OEM revenue was $647 million (-9 Y/Y), and operating margin declined by 350 bps to 17.3%
  • Food Equipment revenue was $544 million (+21% Y/Y), and the operating margin expanded by 430 bps to 23.9%.
  • Test & Measurement and Electronics revenue were $552 million (+13% Y/Y), and the operating margin expanded by 310 bps to 26.8%.
  • Welding revenue was $425 million (+23% Y/Y), and operating margin expanded by 210 bps to 30%.
  • Polymers & Fluids revenue was $456 million (+4% Y/Y), and operating margin contracted by 240 bps to 24.2%.
  • Construction Products revenue was $478 million (+5% Y/Y), and operating margin contracted 30 bps to 27.8%.
  • Specialty Products revenue was $459 million (+9% Y/Y) and the operating margin expanded by 210 bps to 27.3%.
  • GAAP EPS for the quarter was $2.02 versus $1.83 last year.
  • The operating income increased 7.1% Y/Y to $845 million, and the margin was at 23.8%.
  • Illinois Tool generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $1.78 billion, compared to $2.03 billion a year ago. Free cash flow of $1.57 billion.
  • The company is on pace to repurchase ~$1 billion of its shares in 2021, having repurchased $750 million year-to-date.
  • FY21 Outlook: ITW expects total revenue growth of 13% - 14% and organic growth of 11%-12% (prior 11%-13% organic growth).
  • It lowered GAAP EPS outlook to $8.30 - $8.50 (prior view $8.55-$8.95) due to lower automotive production in Q3 and Q4, an operating margin of 23.5% - 24.5% (prior 24.5% - 25.5%).
  • Price Action: ITW shares closed higher by 1.95% at $226.54 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

