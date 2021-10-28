 Skip to main content

Molson Coors Beverage Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 3:17pm   Comments
Molson Coors Beverage Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings
  • Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAPreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 2.5% year-on-year, to $2.82 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.92 billion.
  • Net sales from North America business fell 1.2% Y/Y due to a 4.8% decrease in financial volumes, driven by lower brand volumes and unfavorable shipment timing in the U.S. 
  • Net sales from Europe Business increased 19.2%, reflecting the increase in net sales per hectoliter.
  • Gross profit fell 0.7% Y/Y to $1.19 billion. The operating margin was 18.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 4.5% to $531.4 million.
  • Molson Coors Beverage held $616.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Underlying EBITDA of $642.6 million declined 9.8% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $1.75 beat the analyst consensus of $1.54.
  • Outlook: Molson reaffirmed FY21 revenue growth outlook in mid-single-digit versus 2020.
  • Price Action: TAP shares traded higher by 0.16% at $43.69 on the last check Thursday.

