 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Keurig Dr Pepper Q3 EPS Stands In-Line, Revenue Tops Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
Keurig Dr Pepper Q3 EPS Stands In-Line, Revenue Tops Consensus
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDPreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.6% year-on-year, to $3.25 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.16 billion.
  • On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 6.8%, reflecting a higher volume/mix of 3.2% and a favorable net price realization of 3.6%.
  • Net sales for Coffee systems rose 5.3% Y/Y, Packaged beverages increased 6.9%, Beverage Concentrates grew 11.4%, and Latin American Beverages climbed 25.8%.
  • Gross profit rose 7.7% Y/Y to $1.8 billion, with the margin at 56.5%. The operating margin was 24.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 5.6% to $795 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.44 was in line with the analyst consensus estimate.
  • The company held $203 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Free cash flow totaled $676 million for the quarter.
  • Outlook: Keuring Dr Pepper raised FY21 constant currency net sales growth outlook to 7% - 8% (prior view 6% - 7%).
  • The company reaffirmed FY21 adjusted EPS growth guidance of 13% - 15%.
  • Price Action: KDP shares traded higher by 3.23% at $35.31 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KDP)

Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Reflects Problems with Supply Chain
Winners and Losers of Rising Energy Prices
Airlines Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Despite Higher Bookings
Keuring Dr Pepper Plans $4B Share Buyback Program
Healthy Beverage Trend Sparks Growth, Fuels Potential in All Channels
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com