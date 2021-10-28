 Skip to main content

Linde Q3 Earnings Surpass Analyst View, Lifts FY21 EPS Guidance
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 9:07am   Comments
  • Linde PLC (NYSE: LINreported third-quarter sales growth of 11.9% year-over-year to $7.67 billion, beating the consensus of $6.44 billion. Underlying sales increased 11%, including 3% price attainment and 8% higher volumes.
  • Sales by segments: Americas $3.09 billion (+17% Y/Y), APAC $1.56 billion (+5% Y/Y), EMEA $1.91 billion (+18% Y/Y), Engineering $601 million (-11.4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $2.73 from $2.15 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $2.24.
  • Adjusted operating profit increased by 19.5% Y/Y to $1.81 billion, and margin expanded by 150 bps to 23.6%.
  • Linde generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $6.49 billion, compared to $4.99 billion a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.56 billion (+14.6% Y/Y) and margin improved by 80 bps to 33.4%.
  • The company ended the quarter with a total backlog of ~$13.4 billion.
  • Q4 Outlook: Linde expects adjusted EPS to grow 13%-17% Y/Y to $2.60 - $2.70, above the consensus of $2.20.
  • FY21 Outlook: The company expects adjusted EPS to grow 28%-29% Y/Y to $10.52 - $10.62 (prior expectation of $10.10 - $10.30), above the consensus of $8.93.
  • It expects capital expenditures of $3 billion to $3.2 billion in FY21.
  • Price Action: LIN shares are trading lower by 0.73% at $316.64 during the premarket session on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

