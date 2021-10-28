 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LKQ Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook, Initiates Dividend
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 8:45am   Comments
Share:
LKQ Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook, Initiates Dividend
  • LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 8.2% year-on-year, to $3.296 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.28 billion.
  • Revenue in North America rose 6.9% Y/Y, and Europe increased 2.7%.
  • The gross margin for the quarter expanded 150 basis points Y/Y to 40.8%. The operating margin expanded 180 basis points to 11.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 27.8% to $378.15 million.
  • LKQ held $402.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Operating cash flow totaled $429 million, and free cash flow amounted to $384 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.02 beat the analyst consensus of $0.86.
  • The company's board declared its first-ever quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 11, 2021.
  • Outlook: LKQ raised FY21 EPS adjusted EPS outlook to $3.78 - $3.88 (prior view $3.55 - $3.75), above the consensus of $3.68.
  • Price Action: LKQ shares are trading higher by 2.93% at $55.79 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LKQ)

Recap: LKQ Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com