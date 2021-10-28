Anheuser-Busch InBev Shares Gain On Q3 Revenue Beat, Positive Outlook
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD) reported third-quarter FY21 organic sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year, to $14.27 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $13.8 billion.
- Total volumes grew by 3.4%, with own beer volumes up by 2.8% and non-beer volumes up by 7.8%. Revenue per hl grew 4.3%.
- Combined revenues of three global brands, Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona, rose 5% Y/Y.
- Gross profit expanded 5.3% organically to $8.2 billion, and gross margin contracted 142 basis points to 57.7%.
- Normalized EBITDA for the quarter increased 3% organically to $5.2 billion, with the margin contracting 174 basis points to 36.5%.
- It reported an Underlying EPS of $0.85 and Normalized EPS of $0.50, versus the consensus of $0.66.
- Outlook: Anheuser-Busch InBev expects its EBITDA outlook to grow 10-12% for FY21 and its revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.
- Price Action: BUD shares are trading higher by 8.29% at $61.91 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
