 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harley-Davidson Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
Share:
Harley-Davidson Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOGreported third-quarter FY21 Motorcycles and related products revenue growth of 20% year-on-year, to $1.16 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.14 billion.
  • Total revenue improved 17% to $1.37 billion. Global retail motorcycle sales declined 6%, impacted by the strategic decisions made on Rewire strategy, including the exit of unprofitable product segments, markets, and supply chain challenges.
  • Gross profit margin contracted 310 basis points Y/Y to 26.7%. Selling, administrative, and engineering expenses rose 7.8% Y/Y to $212 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.18 beat the analyst consensus of $0.70.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date was $925.6 million. It held cash and equivalents of $2.1 billion.
  • "Our teams continue to work to mitigate the impact of the ongoing supply chain challenges that our sector faces," said CEO Jochen Zeitz.
  • Outlook: Harley-Davidson's full-year 2021 Motorcycles segment guidance remains unchanged relative to the prior view.
  • Price Action: HOG shares are trading higher by 5.10% at $37.29 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOG)

44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Harley-Davidson Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Ford's India Exit Worries Dealers Of Legal Action From Customers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com