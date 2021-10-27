 Skip to main content

Gibraltar Stock Plunges On Q3 Miss, FY21 Outlook Cut
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 4:17pm   Comments
  • Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) reported third-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 24.5% year-over-year to $369.4 million, missing the consensus of $376.92 million. Organic growth contributed 3.9%, and recent acquisitions 20.6% for the sales growth.
  • Renewable Energy & Conservation segment sales $130.2 million (+85.5% Y/Y); adjusted operating margin declined by 150 bps to 11.4%.
  • Residential Products segment sales $171.5 million (+13.1% Y/Y); adjusted operating margin declined by 430 bps to 17.2%.
  • Agtech segment sales $49 million (-15.5% Y/Y), and adjusted operating margin declined by 500 bps to 5.1%.
  • Infrastructure Products sales $18.7 million (+11.3% Y/Y); adjusted operating margin declined by 480 bps to 8.8%.
  • Adjusted EPS decreased by 7.1% Y/Y to $0.91, missing consensus of $1.16.
  • The gross margin contracted by 391 bps to 22.5%.
  • Gibraltar Industries' cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $16.53 million, compared to cash provided $56.19 million a year ago. 
  • The company's order backlog increased by 10% Y/Y to $385 million, driven by the Renewables segment.
  • FY21 Outlook: Gibraltar expects consolidated revenue of $1.31 billion-$1.35 billion (prior $1.3 billion - $1.35 billion) versus a consensus of $1.35 billion.
  • Citing amplified inflation and supply chain challenges, the company lowered its GAAP EPS from continuing operations outlook to $2.45-$2.56 (prior expectation $2.78-$2.95); adjusted EPS to $2.95-$3.06 (previous $3.30-$3.47) vs. consensus of $3.35.
  • Q4 Outlook: The company expects GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.48 - $0.60 and adjusted EPS of $0.71 - $0.82 vs. consensus $0.86.
  • Price Action: ROCK shares closed lower by 10.61% at $64.13 on Wednesday.

