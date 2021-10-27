 Skip to main content

Amphenol Clocks 21% Revenue Growth In Q3, Issues Firm Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
  • Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APHreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 21% year-on-year to $2.82 billion, beating the consensus of $2.72 billion.
  • "Sales increased by a strong 21% in the quarter, with broad-based growth across most of our end markets, including contributions from the Company's acquisition program," said CEO R. Adam Norwitt.
  • Sales from Interconnect Products and Assemblies grew 21% Y/Y to $2.7 billion. Cable Products and Solutions sales rose 18% Y/Y to $119.3 million. 
  • Margin: The consolidated operating margin contracted slightly by 20 bps to 20.3%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beat the consensus of $0.63.
  • Amphenol generated $328 million in operating cash flow and held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Dividend: Amphenol raised the quarterly dividend by 38% to $0.20 per share.
  • Amphenol noted that the current market environment remains highly uncertain, with supply chain and inflationary challenges.
  • Outlook: Amphenol sees Q4 sales of $2.69 billion - $2.75 billion, versus the consensus of $2.74 billion.
  • It sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 - $0.63, below the consensus of $0.64.
  • Amphenol sees FY21 sales of $10.54 billion - $10.60 billion, above the consensus of $10.47 billion.
  • It sees non-GAAP EPS of $2.39 - $2.41 versus the consensus of $2.40.
  • Price Action: APH shares traded lower by 2.13% at $77.08 on the last check Wednesday.

