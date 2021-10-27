Why Are Silicon Labs Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) reported third-quarter FY21 IoT revenue from continuing operations growth of 39% Y/Y to $184.8 million, beating the consensus of $175.2 million.
- Margins: The non-GAAP gross margin was stable at 59.4%. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 790 bps to 9%.
- The non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beat the consensus of $0.15.
- Silicon Labs held $2.7 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $48.2 million in operating cash flow during the nine months ended October 2, 2021.
- "IoT solutions are being adopted at a rapid pace in large, diverse, and fast-growing home and industrial end markets," CEO Tyson Tuttle said.
- Outlook: It sees Q4 revenue from continuing operations of $195 million- $205 million above the consensus of $179.8 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 - $0.60 above the consensus of $0.19.
- Buyback: The board authorized the share repurchase of up to an incremental $400 million.
- Price Action: SLAB shares traded higher by 19.50% at $185.07 on the last check Wednesday.
