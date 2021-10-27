 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Garmin Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q3, Cuts FY21 Gross Margin Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 9:00am   Comments
Share:
Garmin Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q3, Cuts FY21 Gross Margin Outlook
  • Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ: GRMNreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $1.19 billion, beating the consensus of $1.15 billion.
  • Revenue from Fitness rose 4% Y/Y to $342.3 million, Outdoor declined 3% Y/Y to $323.9 million, Aviation improved 19% Y/Y to $180.2 million, Marine jumped 25% Y/Y to $207.5 million, and Auto sales grew 7% Y/Y to $138.1 million.
  • Margins: The gross margin contracted 180 basis points to 58.4%, while the operating margin contracted 490 basis points to 23.7%.
  • Pro forma EPS of $1.41 beat the consensus of $1.26.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $245.4 million with $204 million in free cash flow. It held $3.2 billion in cash and equivalents. The company paid dividends worth $129 million.
  • "Strong demand for active lifestyle products continued, and our marine and aviation segments recorded impressive double-digit growth resulting in record consolidated revenue in the third quarter," CEO Cliff Pemble said.
  • Outlook: Garmin raised the FY21 revenue guidance from $4.9 billion to $4.95 billion, below the consensus of $4.98 billion.
  • It also increased the non-GAAP EPS guidance from $5.50 to $5.60, below the consensus of $5.62.
  • Garmin reduced the gross margin outlook from 58.5% to 58.2% and raised the operating margin from 23.8% to 24%
  • Price Action: GRMN shares traded lower by 1.25% at $158.3 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRMN)

Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
WELLTEQ DIGITAL HEALTH INC. ACQUIRES PERPETUAL LICENSE FOR DIGITAL SLEEP TECH IP
WELLTEQ DIGITAL HEALTH INC. EXTENDS PRIVATE HEALTH INSURER PARTNERSHIP FOR 3-YEARS
Apple, Google Sued By Jawbone Over Patent Violations In Noise-Canceling Technology: Report
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 22
Healthcare Technologies Spearheading Modern Medicine Movement, Providing Hope To Throttle Diabetes, Obesity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com