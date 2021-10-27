 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dynatrace Stock Falls After Q2 Results, Operating Margin Shrinks
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
Dynatrace Stock Falls After Q2 Results, Operating Margin Shrinks
  • Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DTreported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 34% year-on-year to $226.4 million, beating the consensus of $220.6 million. 
  • Total ARR increased 35% Y/Y to $864 million. Revenues from Subscription rose 35% Y/Y to $212.6 million.
  • Margins: The non-GAAP gross margin remained flat at 85%, while the non-GAAP operating margin contracted 500 basis points to 27%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beat the consensus of $0.16.
  • Dynatrace generated $18.3 million in operating cash flow. It held $370.3 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Dynatrace sees Q3 revenue of $233 million- $235 million, versus the consensus of $233.2 million.
  • It sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 at par with the consensus of $0.16.
  • For FY22, it expects total revenue of $913 million - $919 million (prior view $902 million - $914 million) above the consensus of $910.89 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 - $0.65 (prior $0.60 - $0.63) versus the consensus of $0.63.
  • Price Action: DT shares traded lower by 7.98% at $71.50 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DT)

Dynatrace: Q2 Earnings Insights
Dynatrace's Earnings Outlook
Expert Ratings For Dynatrace
Expert Ratings For Dynatrace
Dynatrace Inc. Shares Exceed 52-Week High
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Affirm, Dynatrace
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com