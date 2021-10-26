MarineMax Reports Mixed Q4 Results, Issues Robust FY22 EPS Outlook
- MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 16% year-on-year, to $462.31 million, missing the analyst consensus of $512.77 million.
- Same-store sales for the quarter declined 7% due to supply-constrained inventory.
- Gross profit increased 49.8% Y/Y to 174.5 million, with the margin expanding 855 basis points to 37.7%.
- The operating margin was 9.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 33.4% to $43.6 million.
- MarineMax held $222.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- EBITDA was $47.7 million versus $36.07 million last year.
- EPS of $1.45 beat the analyst consensus of $1.14.
- Outlook: MarineMax sees FY22 EPS of $7.20 - $7.50 versus the consensus of $6.56.
- Price Action: HZO shares are trading higher by 0.23% at $48.46 on the last check Tuesday.
