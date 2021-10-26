 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xerox Shares Plunge After Q3 Revenue Miss, Reduced FY21 Sales Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Xerox Shares Plunge After Q3 Revenue Miss, Reduced FY21 Sales Outlook
  • Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRXreported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $1.76 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $1.81 billion.
  • Equipment sales declined 7.6%, while Post sale revenue improved 1.7%.
  • Sales in the Americas declined 2.2% Y/Y, and EMEA rose 4.6%.
  • The gross margin contracted 440 basis points Y/Y to 32.4%. The adjusted operating margin shrank 320 basis points to 4.2%, and the adjusted operating income for the quarter declined 43.5% to $74 million.
  • Xerox held $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Operating cash flow amounted to $100 million, and free cash flow totaled $81 million in the quarter.
  • EPS of $0.48 beat the analyst consensus of $0.44.
  • Xerox said that the Delta variant caused delays in many of their clients' plans to return employees to the workplace.
  • The company's board approved an additional $500 million share repurchase program.
  • Outlook: Xerox reduced FY21 revenue guidance to $7.1 billion in actual currency and $7.0 billion in constant currency, versus the consensus of $7.26 billion.
  • Price Action: XRX shares are trading lower by 7.54% at $19.02 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XRX)

Xerox Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2021
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com