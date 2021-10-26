Xerox Shares Plunge After Q3 Revenue Miss, Reduced FY21 Sales Outlook
- Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $1.76 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $1.81 billion.
- Equipment sales declined 7.6%, while Post sale revenue improved 1.7%.
- Sales in the Americas declined 2.2% Y/Y, and EMEA rose 4.6%.
- The gross margin contracted 440 basis points Y/Y to 32.4%. The adjusted operating margin shrank 320 basis points to 4.2%, and the adjusted operating income for the quarter declined 43.5% to $74 million.
- Xerox held $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Operating cash flow amounted to $100 million, and free cash flow totaled $81 million in the quarter.
- EPS of $0.48 beat the analyst consensus of $0.44.
- Xerox said that the Delta variant caused delays in many of their clients' plans to return employees to the workplace.
- The company's board approved an additional $500 million share repurchase program.
- Outlook: Xerox reduced FY21 revenue guidance to $7.1 billion in actual currency and $7.0 billion in constant currency, versus the consensus of $7.26 billion.
- Price Action: XRX shares are trading lower by 7.54% at $19.02 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas