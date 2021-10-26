 Skip to main content

Corning Stock Falls As Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Expects Q4 Profit To Decline Sequentially
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
  • Corning Inc (NYSE: GLWreported third-quarter FY21 core sales growth of 21% year-on-year to $3.639 billion, marginally above the consensus of $3.63 billion.
  • Display Technologies sales grew 16% Y/Y to $956 million. Optical Communications sales rose 24% Y/Y to $1.13 billion as 5G, broadband, and cloud computing continue to drive growth across the segment.
  • Specialty Materials sales declined 2% Y/Y to $556 million. Life Sciences sales rose 37% Y/Y to $305 million.
  • Environmental Technologies sales increased 2% Y/Y to $385 million. The company expects Environmental Technologies sales and profit to be impacted in the fourth quarter as the semiconductor chip shortage significantly impacted the automotive industry.
  • The gross margin expanded 70 basis points to 38.3%. Core EPS of $0.56 missed the consensus of $0.58.
  • Outlook: Corning expects Q4 core sales of $3.5 billion - $3.7 billion versus the consensus of $3.64 billion.
  • It sees core EPS of $0.50 - $0.55, below the consensus of $0.58.
  • Corning anticipates FY21 core sales of $14 billion versus the consensus of $14.03 billion. It sees EPS of $2, below the consensus of $2.13.
  • The company expects Q4 profit to decline slightly on a sequential basis due to further reductions in automotive industry-related sales and lower Gorilla Glass sales following large product launches by customers.
  • Price action: GLW shares traded lower by 5.14% at $36.60 on the last check Tuesday.

