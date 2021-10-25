 Skip to main content

Blue Hat Clocks 206% Revenue Growth In Q2, Margin Shrinks Reflecting Higher Costs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Blue Hat Clocks 206% Revenue Growth In Q2, Margin Shrinks Reflecting Higher Costs
  • Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHATreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 206.4% year-on-year to $8 million.
  • Blue Hat is a communication services and Internet Data Center (IDC) business provider and developer and operator of mobile games and augmented reality (AR) education curricula and products in China.
  • Higher contributions from the mobile games and communication services businesses and the acquisitions of Xunpusen and Fuzhou Csfctech Co., Ltd. And its two subsidiaries drove the growth.
  • The gross margin contracted 1,680 bps to 58.9% due to higher initial costs of establishing the new businesses and integrating acquisitions.
  • Income from operations increased 159% Y/Y to $1.9 million. EPS was $0.003 versus $0.014 last year.
  • Blue Hat held $11.5 million in cash and equivalents. 
  • Price Action: BHAT shares traded lower by 2.64% at $0.5647 on the last check Monday.

