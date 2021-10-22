 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Seagate Technology Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Seagate Technology Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STXreported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 34.6% year-on-year to $3.12 billion, surpassing the consensus of $2.73 billion. Non-GAAP EPS was $2.35, up from $0.93 Y/Y.
  • Mass capacity revenue topped the $2 billion mark for the first time, led by ongoing demand from cloud data center customers and strength in the video and image applications markets.
  • The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 450 basis points to 31%, while the Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 740 basis points to 20.1%.
  • The company generated $496 million in operating cash flow, paid cash dividends of $153 million, and repurchased shares worth $425 million. Seagate held $991 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The board raised the quarterly cash dividend by approximately 5% to $0.70 per share, payable on January 5, to shareholders of record on December 22.
  • Outlook: STX sees Q2 FY22 revenue of $3.1 billion, plus or minus $150 million above the analyst consensus of $2.52 billion. 
  • It expects a non-GAAP EPS of $2.35, plus or minus $0.15.
  • Price action: STX shares traded higher by 3.54% at $85.15 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, PMI Data
Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2021
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
Notable Seagate Tech Hldgs Insider Trades $3.4M In Company Stock
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Seagate Tech Hldgs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com