IQVIA Holdings' Beat On Q3 Earnings, Raises FY21 Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 9:05am   Comments
  • IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) has posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.17, up 33% Y/Y, marginally surpassing the consensus of $2.12
  • Revenue of $3.4 billion increased 21.7% on a reported basis and 21.1 percent at constant currency, ahead of the consensus of $3.35 billion.
  • Technology & Analytics Solutions' revenue of $1.3 billion grew 10.8% on a reported basis and 9.9% at constant currency. 
  • Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) revenue increased 32.4% on a reported basis and 31.9% at constant currency to $1.8 billion. R&D Solutions contracted backlog of $24.4 billion grew 12.7% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.5% to $728 million.
  • Q3 Operating cash flow was $844 million, and free cash flow was $682 million.
  • Outlook: IQVIA has raised FY21 sales guidance to $13.77 billion - $13.85 billion, versus ($13.55 billion - $13.70 billion expected earlier), vs. street estimate of $13.68 billion.
  • It forecasts adjusted EPS of $8.85 - $8.95, compared to earlier guidance of $8.70 - $8.90, compared to the $8.83 consensus.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $2.9 billion - $3 billion.
  • Price Action: IQV shares traded lower by 4.58% at $240 premarket on the last check Thursday.

