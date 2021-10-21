 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Las Vegas Sands Stock Slides As Q3 Result Lags Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:
Las Vegas Sands Stock Slides As Q3 Result Lags Consensus
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVSreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 92% year-on-year, to $857 million, missing the analyst consensus of $1.29 billion.
  • Revenues from Casino increased 89.6% Y/Y, Rooms rose 185.7%, Food & beverage grew 35.5%, and Mall improved 98.7%.
  • Revenue from Macao operations rose 260.2% Y/Y, and Marina Bay Sands declined 11.4%.
  • Operating loss was $(316) million versus $(523) million last year.
  • Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $47 million, versus $(163) million last year. Adjusted property EBITDA was 5.5% of the revenues.
  • Adjusted EPS of $(0.45) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.21).
  • "While heightened pandemic-related restrictions impacted our financial results this quarter, we were able to generate positive EBITDA in each of our markets," said CEO Robert G. Goldstein.
  • It held unrestricted cash balances of $1.64 billion as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: LVS shares are trading lower by 2.33% at $38.6 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LVS)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Abbot Labs and Biogen Outshine Novavax in the Health Care Sector
Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2021
Las Vegas Sands: Debt Overview
Philippines Casino Okada Manila Going Public Via SPAC: What Investors Should Know
Airlines Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Despite Higher Bookings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com