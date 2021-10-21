Las Vegas Sands Stock Slides As Q3 Result Lags Consensus
- Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 92% year-on-year, to $857 million, missing the analyst consensus of $1.29 billion.
- Revenues from Casino increased 89.6% Y/Y, Rooms rose 185.7%, Food & beverage grew 35.5%, and Mall improved 98.7%.
- Revenue from Macao operations rose 260.2% Y/Y, and Marina Bay Sands declined 11.4%.
- Operating loss was $(316) million versus $(523) million last year.
- Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $47 million, versus $(163) million last year. Adjusted property EBITDA was 5.5% of the revenues.
- Adjusted EPS of $(0.45) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.21).
- "While heightened pandemic-related restrictions impacted our financial results this quarter, we were able to generate positive EBITDA in each of our markets," said CEO Robert G. Goldstein.
- It held unrestricted cash balances of $1.64 billion as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: LVS shares are trading lower by 2.33% at $38.6 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
