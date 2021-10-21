Danaher's Q3 Earnings Beats Street Estimates
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) logged Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.39 up 39% Y/Y, surpassing the estimate of $2.15.
- Sales increased 23% to $7.2 billion, with 20.5% non-GAAP core revenue growth, beating the $7.00 billion estimate.
- Year-to-date operating cash flow was $6.0 billion, representing a 51% increase and non-GAAP free cash flow was $5.2 billion, +46.5%.
- The gross margin expanded to 60.3% from 54.8% a year ago, operating margin compressed slightly to 18.1% from 18.8.
- Outlook: For Q4 FY21, Danaher anticipates core revenue growth of the low-to-mid teens percent range.
- For FY21, the core revenue growth rate remains unchanged at 20%.
- Price Action: DHR shares are down 4.71% at $300 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
