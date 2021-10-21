 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Danaher's Q3 Earnings Beats Street Estimates
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 8:44am   Comments
Share:
Danaher's Q3 Earnings Beats Street Estimates
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHRlogged Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.39 up 39% Y/Y, surpassing the estimate of $2.15.
  • Sales increased 23% to $7.2 billion, with 20.5% non-GAAP core revenue growth, beating the $7.00 billion estimate.
  • Year-to-date operating cash flow was $6.0 billion, representing a 51% increase and non-GAAP free cash flow was $5.2 billion, +46.5%.
  • The gross margin expanded to 60.3% from 54.8% a year ago, operating margin compressed slightly to 18.1% from 18.8.
  • Outlook: For Q4 FY21, Danaher anticipates core revenue growth of the low-to-mid teens percent range.
  • For FY21, the core revenue growth rate remains unchanged at 20%.
  • Price Action: DHR shares are down 4.71% at $300 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DHR)

Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
A Preview Of Danaher's Earnings
Price Over Earnings Overview: Danaher
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Danaher 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Where Danaher Stands With Analysts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com