 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verizon Reports Mixed Q3 Results; Lifts FY21 EPS Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Share:
Verizon Reports Mixed Q3 Results; Lifts FY21 EPS Outlook
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 4.3% year-on-year, to $32.92 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $33.2 billion.
  • Total Verizon Consumer revenue grew 7.3% Y/Y to $23.3 billion, driven by strong demand for connectivity and products, while consumer wireless service revenues rose 4% Y/Y to $14 billion.
  • Consumer wireless retail postpaid churn was 0.84% in Q3, and wireless retail postpaid phone churn was 0.67%. The 423,000 retail postpaid net additions include 267,000 phone net additions.
  • Consumer segment EBITDA margin contracted 240 bps to 45%, and business segment EBITDA margin decreased 40 bps to 24.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 billion, increased 3.3% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.41 beat the analyst consensus of $1.36.
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled $31.2 billion year-to-date, and the free cash flow was $17.3 billion.
  • "Our disciplined strategy execution demonstrated growth in 5G adoption, broadband subscribers and business applications," said CEO Hans Vestberg.
  • Outlook: Verizon raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.35 - $5.40 (prior guidance $5.25 - $5.35) versus the consensus of $5.31.
  • The company expects total wireless service revenue growth of around 4%, landing at the higher end of the prior guidance of 3.5% -4%.
  • Price action: VZ shares are trading higher by 0.88% at $52.81 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VZ)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Minutes
5 Stocks To Watch For October 20, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2021
Snap Unveils AR Studio
Earnings Preview For Verizon Communications
BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The Verizon Death Spiral Finally Ending?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com