Anthem Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Raises FY21 EPS Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 6:46am   Comments
  • Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) has reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $6.79 per share, beating the consensus of $6.39.
  • Operating revenue rose 16% to $35.5 billion, slightly topping expectations of $35.3 billion, driven by higher premium revenue due to growth in Medicaid and Medicare and pharmacy product revenue related to IngenioRx.
  • The benefit expense ratio was 87.7%, an increase of 90 basis points Y/Y, and a decrease of 50 basis points after adjusting for the repeal of the health insurance tax in 2021. 
  • Operating cash flow was $2.5 billion, or 1.7 times net income, an increase of $3.7 billion when compared year-over-year.
  • Medical enrollment increased 5.7% Y/Y to 45.1 million members. Government Business enrollment increased by 2.3 million lives, primarily driven by organic growth in the Medicaid business.
  • FY21 Outlook: Anthem expects an adjusted EPS of more than $25.85, compared to the prior outlook of over $25.50 and the consensus of $25.65.
  • It anticipates operating cash flow to be greater than $6.0 billion vs. over $5.8 billion expected earlier.
  • Price Action: ANTM shares closed 1.43% higher at $393.75 on Tuesday.

