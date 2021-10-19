ManpowerGroup Stock Slips After Missing Q3 Revenue Estimates
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 12.1% year-over-year to $5.14 billion, missing the consensus of $5.53 billion.
- Revenue from services: Americas $997.6 million (+7.4% Y/Y), Southern Europe $2.38 billion (+12.8% Y/Y), Northern Europe $1.17 billion (+23.1% Y/Y) and APME $611.2 million (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EPS of $1.93 beat the consensus of $1.90.
- The gross margin expanded by 80 bps to 16.6%.
- The operating income increased by 144.4% Y/Y to $150.5 million, and the margin expanded by 160 bps to 2.9%.
- ManpowerGroup generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $382.9 million, compared to $715.7 million a year ago. It held cash and equivalents of $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2021.
- Q4 Outlook: ManpowerGroup expects EPS of $1.99 - $2.07, including an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 4 cents. The guidance also includes an estimated impact from the ettain group acquisition of 13 cents and excludes acquisition transaction and integration costs.
- Price Action: MAN shares are trading lower by 7.19% at $105 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
