 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ManpowerGroup Stock Slips After Missing Q3 Revenue Estimates
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Share:
ManpowerGroup Stock Slips After Missing Q3 Revenue Estimates
  • ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 12.1% year-over-year to $5.14 billion, missing the consensus of $5.53 billion.
  • Revenue from services: Americas $997.6 million (+7.4% Y/Y), Southern Europe $2.38 billion (+12.8% Y/Y), Northern Europe $1.17 billion (+23.1% Y/Y) and APME $611.2 million (+2.6% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.93 beat the consensus of $1.90.
  • The gross margin expanded by 80 bps to 16.6%.
  • The operating income increased by 144.4% Y/Y to $150.5 million, and the margin expanded by 160 bps to 2.9%.
  • ManpowerGroup generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $382.9 million, compared to $715.7 million a year ago. It held cash and equivalents of $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2021.
  • Q4 Outlook: ManpowerGroup expects EPS of $1.99 - $2.07, including an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 4 cents. The guidance also includes an estimated impact from the ettain group acquisition of 13 cents and excludes acquisition transaction and integration costs.
  • Price Action: MAN shares are trading lower by 7.19% at $105 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MAN)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For October 19, 2021
ManpowerGroup Stock Slips After Double Downgrade At Barclays
ManpowerGroup To Acquire ettain Group For $925M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com