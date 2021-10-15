 Skip to main content

J B Hunt Transport Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 9:14am   Comments
  • J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHTreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 27.2% year-over-year to $3.14 billion, beating the consensus of $3.01 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Intermodal $1.41 billion (+16.6% Y/Y), Dedicated Contract Services $664.77 million (20.2% Y/Y), Integrated Capacity Solutions $666.22 million (+54.5% Y/Y), Final Mile Services $205.91 million (+13.1% Y/Y) and Truckload $203.61 million (+86.6% Y/Y).
  • EPS improved to $1.88 from $1.18 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $1.79.
  • The operating income increased by 56% Y/Y to $273.83 million, and the margin expanded by 161 bps to 8.7%.
  • Intermodal operating income increased by 52% Y/Y to $165.1 million, while Dedicated Contract Services operating income decreased by 3% Y/Y to $78.1 million.
  • JB Hunt Transport generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $969.85 million, compared to $910.99 million a year ago. It held cash and equivalents of $529.6 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: JBHT shares are trading higher by 4.14% at $182.50 during the premarket session on Friday.

