 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bank Of America Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Share:
Why Bank Of America Shares Are Rising Today

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected third quarter financial results.

Bank of America reported quarterly earnings of 85 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 71 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $22.8 billion, which beat the estimate of $21.78 billion. 

"We reported strong results as the economy continued to improve and our businesses regained the organic customer growth momentum we saw before the pandemic. Deposit growth was strong and loan balances increased for the second consecutive quarter, leading to an improvement in net interest income even as interest rates remained low," said Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America.

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets.

BAC Price Action: Bank of America has traded as high as $44.87 and as low as $23.12 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 2.85% at $44.36 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Bank Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For October 14, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 14, 2021
Financial and Technology Stocks Making Headlines
Bank of America Launches Recipient Select For Corporate Payments
Time To Get Bullish: Bitcoin On Exchanges Hits Three-Year Low
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brian Moynihan why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com