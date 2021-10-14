UnitedHealth Shares Gain On Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) reported Q3 revenues of $72.3 billion, up 11% Y/Y and beating the consensus of $71.19 billion, reflecting growth across the enterprise.
- Adjusted EPS of $4.52 surpassed the consensus of $4.41.
- UNH generated a Q3 operational cash flow of $7.6 billion. Q3 medical care ratio was 83% compared to 81.9% last year, with the variance primarily due to the repeal of the health insurance tax.
- Days claims payable of 50.4 days compared to 49.1 days in Q2 of 2021 and 46.8 days in Q3 of 2020. The operating cost ratio decreased to 14.8% from 15.6% a year ago.
- UnitedHealthcare segment revenues grew 11% to $55.9 billion compared to last year, with operating earnings of $2.7 billion compared to $2.1 billion last year, reflecting strong member growth, reduced net COVID-19 effects.
- Optum segment sales were up 13.9% to $39.8 billion, and operating earnings of $3.1 billion grew 18.5%.
- OptumInsight's revenue backlog increased 12% to $22.3 billion, driven by growth in comprehensive managed services.
- OptumRx adjusted scripts reached 344 million, +6% Y/Y.
- Guidance: The Company increased its full-year adjusted EPS guidance from $18.30-$18.80 to $18.65-$18.90 versus a consensus of $18.75.
- Price Action: UNH shares traded higher by 2.22% at $412.5 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
