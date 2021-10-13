SMART Global Shares Soar Following Quarterly Beat, Analyst Confidence
- SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $467.7 million, up 57% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $461.3 million. The adjusted EPS of $2.16 beat the consensus of $1.60.
- SMART Global sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $440 million - $480 million versus the consensus of $458.55 million. It expects EPS of $1.80 - $2.20 above the consensus of $1.49.
- The analysts raised their price targets on the stock following the Q4 earnings growth.
- Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy and raised the PT from $75 to $85, implying a 94.02% upside.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho raised the PT to $70 from $66, implying a 59.8% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- The analyst says that while revenue was generally in line with his expectations, he's most impressed with SGH's gross margin improvement.
- Commentary from the company suggests the improvement is sustainable with potential for upside to the new target range, Ho notes.
- The analyst is "encouraged with the transformation story" of SGH and sees potential for the stock to re-rate higher.
- SMART Global is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas.
- Price Action: SGH shares traded higher by 10.9% at $48.59 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
