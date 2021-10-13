 Skip to main content

SMART Global Shares Soar Following Quarterly Beat, Analyst Confidence
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 9:28am   Comments
  • SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGHreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $467.7 million, up 57% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $461.3 million. The adjusted EPS of $2.16 beat the consensus of $1.60. 
  • SMART Global sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $440 million - $480 million versus the consensus of $458.55 million. It expects EPS of $1.80 - $2.20 above the consensus of $1.49.
  • The analysts raised their price targets on the stock following the Q4 earnings growth.
  • Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy and raised the PT from $75 to $85, implying a 94.02% upside.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho raised the PT to $70 from $66, implying a 59.8% upside, and reiterated a Buy. 
  • The analyst says that while revenue was generally in line with his expectations, he's most impressed with SGH's gross margin improvement. 
  • Commentary from the company suggests the improvement is sustainable with potential for upside to the new target range, Ho notes. 
  • The analyst is "encouraged with the transformation story" of SGH and sees potential for the stock to re-rate higher.
  • SMART Global is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas.
  • Price Action: SGH shares traded higher by 10.9% at $48.59 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for SGH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jul 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SGH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

