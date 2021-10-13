 Skip to main content

Infosys Clocks 21% Top-Line Growth In Q2, Lifts FY22 Revenue Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 7:50am   Comments
  • Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFYreported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 20.7% year-on-year to $3.998 billion, beating the consensus of $3.91 billion.
  • Digital revenue grew 43% Y/Y to $2.2 billion, while Core revenue stood at $1.76 billion.
  • The operating margin was resilient at 23.6%. EPS of $0.17 was at par with analyst consensus.
  • Infosys held $3.1 billion in cash and equivalents, and the company generated $712 million in free cash flow.
  • Outlook: Infosys raised the FY22 revenue growth guidance to 16.5%-17.5% from the previous 14%-16%.
  • The company retained margin guidance at 22%-24%.
  • Price action: INFY shares traded higher by 5.12% at $23 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

