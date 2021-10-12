 Skip to main content

PagSeguro Shares Pop On Q3 Preliminary Results, Names New COO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 11:41am   Comments
  • Financial technology solutions provider PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGSreported preliminary third-quarter FY21 consolidated total payment volume (TPV) growth of 85% year-on-year to R$125.0 billion.
  • The acquiring TPV grew 49% Y/Y to R$66.8 billion. Ex-Coronavoucher, acquiring TPV was up 58% Y/Y.
  • The PagBank active users grew by 1 million to 12.2 million.
  • PagBank PagSeguro will release its Q3 FY21 results on November 11, after market close.
  • Additionally, the board appointed company veteran Alexandre Magnani as the COO.
  • Price Action: PAGS shares traded higher by 8.16% at $35 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

