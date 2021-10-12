PagSeguro Shares Pop On Q3 Preliminary Results, Names New COO
- Financial technology solutions provider PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) reported preliminary third-quarter FY21 consolidated total payment volume (TPV) growth of 85% year-on-year to R$125.0 billion.
- The acquiring TPV grew 49% Y/Y to R$66.8 billion. Ex-Coronavoucher, acquiring TPV was up 58% Y/Y.
- The PagBank active users grew by 1 million to 12.2 million.
- PagBank PagSeguro will release its Q3 FY21 results on November 11, after market close.
- Additionally, the board appointed company veteran Alexandre Magnani as the COO.
- Price Action: PAGS shares traded higher by 8.16% at $35 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
