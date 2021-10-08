 Skip to main content

Byrna Clocks 107% Revenue Growth In Q3, Expands Margin, Reiterates FY21 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 8:29am   Comments
  • Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRNreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 107.3% year-on-year to $8.7 million, beating the consensus of $7.49 million. Higher e-commerce and international sales and an expanded product range drove the growth.
  • Margin: The gross margin expanded 550 bps to 56.2%.
  • Non-GAAP net loss for Q3 was $(0.9) million or $(0.04) per share.
  • Byrna held $58.5 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "Growing brand awareness, the introduction of new Byrna products, and increased international sales drove the increase in Q3 FY21 net revenues," CEO Bryan Ganz said. 
  • Outlook: Byrna reiterated its FY21 revenue guidance of $40 million - $42 million. Byrna sees a gross margin of 53% - 56%.
  • Price Action: BYRN shares closed higher by 0.42% at $21.31 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech

