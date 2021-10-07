Conagra Brands Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Reaffirms FY22 EPS Outlook
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1% year-on-year, to $2.65 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.54 billion.
- The 0.4% decrease in organic net sales was driven by a 2.0% drop in volume and a favorable price/mix impact of 1.6%.
- On a two-year compounded annualized basis, Q1 net sales increased 5.3%, and organic net sales rose 7.0%.
- Net sales from the Refrigerated & Frozen segment decreased 2.5% Y/Y, Grocery & Snacks segment fell 4.9%, International segment increased 8.1%, and Foodservice segment rose 20.9%.
- Gross profit decreased 16.9% Y/Y to $673 million, while the gross margin fell 486 basis points to 25.4%.
- The operating margin was 13.7%, and operating income for the quarter declined 28.7% to $363.3 million.
- Conagra Brands held $68 million in cash and equivalents as of August 29, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 22.6% Y/Y to $501 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.50 beat the analyst consensus of $0.49.
- Outlook: Conagra Brands reaffirmed FY22 EPS guidance of ~$2.50 versus the consensus of $2.46.
- The company expects organic net sales growth to be +1% versus prior guidance of approximately flat.
- Price action: CAG shares are trading higher by 0.38% at $34.61 on the last check Thursday.
