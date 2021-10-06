 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Constellation Brands Reports Mixed Q2 Results; Lifts FY22 Comparable EPS Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 8:58am   Comments
Share:
Constellation Brands Reports Mixed Q2 Results; Lifts FY22 Comparable EPS Outlook
  • Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZreported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5% year-on-year, to $2.37 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.30 billion.
  • Beer net sales rose 14% Y/Y to $1.86 billion and posted depletion volume growth of over 7%, driven by the continued strength of Modelo Especial and Corona Extra.
  • Gross profit increased 1.1% Y/Y to $1.2 billion, and the margin for the quarter contracted 190 basis points to 51.8%.
  • The operating margin was 31.2%, and operating income for the quarter fell 12% to $739.2 million.
  • The company held $103.4 million in cash and equivalents as of August 31, 2021. Operating cash flow for the six months totaled $1.5 billion, and free cash flow amounted to $1.2 billion.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 missed the analyst consensus of $2.77.
  • Constellation’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share of Class A Common Stock and $0.69 per share of Class B Common Stock, payable on November 19, to stockholders of record on November 5.
  • Outlook: Constellation sees FY22 comparable EPS of $10.15 - $10.45 (prior outlook $10.00 - $10.30) versus the consensus of $10.03.
  • Price action: STZ shares are trading lower by 0.03% at $213 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STZ)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of ADP Report
5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2021
A Glimpse of This Week's Earnings Calendar
Breaking: Canopy Growth Provides CBD For New Product Out Of Constellation Brands' Portfolio
What Does Constellation Brands Debt Look Like?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com