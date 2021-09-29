iHuman Clocks 105% Growth In Q2 Revenue
- iHuman Inc (NYSE: IH) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 105.9% year-on-year, to RMB221.3 million ($34.3 million).
- Revenues from online subscriptions rose 110.1% Y/Y to RMB199.2 million ($30.9 million).
- Gross profit increased 109.5% Y/Y to RMB154.3 million ($23.9 million), and the gross margin expanded 120 basis points to 69.7%.
- The operating loss for the quarter was RMB(3.5) million versus an operating income of RMB8.4 million last year.
- Average total monthly average users (MAU) climbed 49.6% Y/Y to 15.47 million.
- iHuman held RMB893.0 million ($138.3 million) in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- The adjusted net income per ADS was RMB0.11 ($0.02), versus RMB0.09 last year.
- Price action: IH shares are trading higher by 0.21% at $4.86 on the last check Wednesday.
