 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iHuman Clocks 105% Growth In Q2 Revenue
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
iHuman Clocks 105% Growth In Q2 Revenue
  • iHuman Inc (NYSE: IHreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 105.9% year-on-year, to RMB221.3 million ($34.3 million).
  • Revenues from online subscriptions rose 110.1% Y/Y to RMB199.2 million ($30.9 million).
  • Gross profit increased 109.5% Y/Y to RMB154.3 million ($23.9 million), and the gross margin expanded 120 basis points to 69.7%.
  • The operating loss for the quarter was RMB(3.5) million versus an operating income of RMB8.4 million last year.
  • Average total monthly average users (MAU) climbed 49.6% Y/Y to 15.47 million.
  • iHuman held RMB893.0 million ($138.3 million) in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • The adjusted net income per ADS was RMB0.11 ($0.02), versus RMB0.09 last year.
  • Price action: IH shares are trading higher by 0.21% at $4.86 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IH)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com