 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IHS Markit Stock Slips After Revising FY21 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
IHS Markit Stock Slips After Revising FY21 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus
  • IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFOreported third-quarter revenue growth of 10% year-over-year to $1.18 billion and 9% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.17 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Financial Services $490 million (+10% Y/Y); Transportation $347 million (+16% Y/Y); Resources $208 million (flat); and Consolidated Markets & Solutions $136 million (+12% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.85 from $0.77 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $0.83.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $515.6 million, compared to $486.2 million in 3Q20, and margin contracted by 160 bps to 43.7%.
  • The operating income increased by 11.3% Y/Y to $290.8 million, and the margin contracted by 30 bps to 24.6%.
  • IHS Markit generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $1.04 billion, compared to $800.5 million a year ago. It held $337.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of August 31, 2021.
  • FY21 Outlook: IHS Markit expects revenue of $4.61 billion - $4.63 billion (prior view $4.635 billion - $4.675 billion) versus the consensus of $4.66 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $3.18 - $3.20 (prior $3.15 - $3.17) versus the consensus of $3.17.
  • Forecast for Organic revenue growth of 7-8% and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.02 billion - $2.03 billion with a margin of ~44% remains the same.
  • Price Action: INFO shares are trading lower by 6.19% at $115.07 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INFO)

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Down 2.5%; IHS Markit Posts Upbeat Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For September 28, 2021
What Does IHS Markit's Debt Look Like?
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For IHS Markit
Hazeltree Partners With IHS Markit To Offer Treasury, Portfolio Finance Solutions
IHS Markit's OPIS Expands Daily Compliance Carbon Pricing Services
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com