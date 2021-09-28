 Skip to main content

WISeKey Clocks 24% Revenue Growth In 1H
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 6:27am   Comments
  • WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEYreported 1H 2021 revenue growth of 24% year-on-year to $9.9 million.
  • A new revenue stream from AI activities brought by acquiring a controlling interest in arago drove the growth.
  • Revenue from EMEA rose 57.5% Y/Y to $4.67 million. Revenue from North America grew 9.5% Y/Y to $4.71 million.
  • WISeKey's operating loss widened to $(11.2) million in the six months ended June 30, 2021, versus $(7.3) million last year.
  • WISeKey's net loss narrowed to $(6.1) million in the six months ended June 30, 2021, against a $(8.9) million loss in the prior year.
  • WISeKey held $38.6 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price Action: WKEY shares closed higher by 1.29% at $7.04 on Monday.

