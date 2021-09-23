 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 23, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher Today

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results.

BlackBerry reported an adjusted quarterly earnings loss of 6 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $175 million, which beat the estimate of $163.5 million.

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term and long-term investments totaled $772 million.

“Revenue for all businesses beat expectations this quarter. The Cyber Security business unit delivered robust sequential billings and revenue growth and the IoT business unit performed well in the face of global chip shortage pressures,” said John Chen, executive chairman and CEO of BlackBerry.

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises.

BB Price Action: BlackBerry has traded as high as $28.77 and as low as $4.37 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.43% at $10.27 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of BlackBerry.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB)

9 Companies That Changed Their Iconic Names
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Reports
BlackBerry, Lucid, Alibaba, SmileDirectClub And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today
5 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2021
Why BlackBerry Stock Shot Up Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: john chen why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com