Nexters Clocks 73% Revenue Growth In Q2, MAUs Climb 42%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Nexters Clocks 73% Revenue Growth In Q2, MAUs Climb 42%
  • Game development company Nexters Inc (NASDAQ: GDEVreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 73% year-on-year to $110 million.
  • The quarterly bookings rose 40% Y/Y to $154 million. Platform commissions increased by 60% Y/Y.
  • The monthly active users (MAUs) rose 42% Y/Y to 7.6 million. The daily active users reached 1.2 million, up 35% Y/Y.
  • Average bookings per paying user (ABBPU) in Q2 was $125 versus $128 last year. The monthly paying users (MPUs) reached 395 thousand, up 43% Y/Y.
  • Nexters reported a net loss of $(20) million versus a net income of $10 million last year.
  • Nexters held $40.9 million in cash and equivalents and used $7.7 million in operating cash flow.
  • Price Action: GDEV shares closed higher by 2.55% at $8.85 on Tuesday.

