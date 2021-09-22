 Skip to main content

Stitch Fix Shares Soar After Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 7:49am   Comments
Stitch Fix Shares Soar After Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX)) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 29% year-on-year, to $571.16 million, beating the analyst consensus of $547.89 million.
  • Active clients of 4.16 million increased 18% Y/Y. Revenue per active client amounted to $505, a 4% rise Y/Y.
  • Gross profit rose 33.3% Y/Y to $265.4 million, and the margin was 46.5%.
  • The operating margin was 3.6%, and operating income for the quarter was $20.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA surged to $55.4 million.
  • EPS of $0.19 beat the analyst consensus of $(0.13).
  • Stitch Fix held $231 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.  
  • Outlook: Stitch Fix sees Q1 net revenue of $560 million - $575 million versus the consensus of $591.56 million.
  • The company expects an adjusted EBITDA of $15 million - $20 million.
  • Stitch Fix anticipates FY22 sales of >15% Y/Y, representing about $2.416 billion, versus the consensus of $2.47 billion.
  • Price action: SFIX shares are trading higher by 12.1% at $39.75 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

