Lennar Q3 EPS Misses Consensus, Warns On Supply Chain Constraints
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 8:26am   Comments
  • Lennar Corp (NYSE: LENreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 18% year-on-year, to $6.94 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.86 billion.
  • Homebuilding revenues rose 19% Y/Y. Home deliveries for the quarter increased 10% Y/Y to 15,199, about 600 homes below the low end of its guidance.
  • The company received 16,277 homes in new ordersa 5% Y/Y rise.
  • Homebuilding costs and expenses increased 11.8% Y/Y to $5.2 billion. The gross margin on home sales was 27.3% versus 23.1% last year. EBIT of $1.9 billion rose 99% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $3.27 missed the analyst consensus of $3.28.
  • Lennar held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of August 31, 2021.
  • "During the third quarter, our company and the homebuilding industry as a whole continued to experience unprecedented supply chain challenges which we believe will continue into the foreseeable future," said executive chairman Stuart Miller.
  • Outlook: Lennar sees Q4 new orders of 15,200 – 15,400, with deliveries of about 18,000 homes.
  • Price Action: LEN shares traded lower by 2.34% at $96 in premarket on Tuesday.

