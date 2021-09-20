 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ambow Education Clocks 10.8% Revenue Growth In Q2
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
Ambow Education Clocks 10.8% Revenue Growth In Q2
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSE: AMBO) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.8% year-on-year, to RMB 172.3 million ($26.7 million).
  • Gross profit rose 25.7% to RMB 75.9 million ($11.8 million), and the margin expanded 530 basis points Y/Y to 44.1%.
  • The operating margin was 11.8%, and operating income for the quarter was RMB 20.3 million ($3.1 million).
  • The company held RMB 257.7 million ($39.9 million) in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • EPS was RMB 0.48 or $0.07, versus RMB 0.11 last year.
  • Price action: AMBO shares are trading lower by 5.67% at $1.49 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMBO)

75 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com