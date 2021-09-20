Ambow Education Clocks 10.8% Revenue Growth In Q2
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSE: AMBO) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.8% year-on-year, to RMB 172.3 million ($26.7 million).
- Gross profit rose 25.7% to RMB 75.9 million ($11.8 million), and the margin expanded 530 basis points Y/Y to 44.1%.
- The operating margin was 11.8%, and operating income for the quarter was RMB 20.3 million ($3.1 million).
- The company held RMB 257.7 million ($39.9 million) in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- EPS was RMB 0.48 or $0.07, versus RMB 0.11 last year.
- Price action: AMBO shares are trading lower by 5.67% at $1.49 on the last check Monday.
