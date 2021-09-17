 Skip to main content

Manchester United Q4 Sales Rise 15%; Dodges Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
  • Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANUreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15.3% year-on-year, to £94 million.
  • Broadcasting revenue jumped 140.4%, while Commercial revenue fell 12.8%, and the Matchday revenue declined 58.2%.
  • The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to £(36.7) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to £(10.5) million.
  • Adjusted basic loss per share for the period narrowed to (20.67) pence versus (21.59) pence last year.
  • The company held £110.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021. Net cash inflow from operating activities for the year was £113.1 million.
  • The Club recently welcomed back Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Heaton and added Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to the men's first team.
  • Related ContentManchester United Shares Gain As Ronaldo Reclaims No 7 Jersey
  • Manchester United said it is not providing revenue or adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY22 at this time, citing ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Price action: MANU shares are trading higher by 1.70% at $17.92 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

