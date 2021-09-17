Manchester United Q4 Sales Rise 15%; Dodges Outlook
- Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15.3% year-on-year, to £94 million.
- Broadcasting revenue jumped 140.4%, while Commercial revenue fell 12.8%, and the Matchday revenue declined 58.2%.
- The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to £(36.7) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to £(10.5) million.
- Adjusted basic loss per share for the period narrowed to (20.67) pence versus (21.59) pence last year.
- The company held £110.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021. Net cash inflow from operating activities for the year was £113.1 million.
- The Club recently welcomed back Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Heaton and added Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to the men's first team.
- Manchester United said it is not providing revenue or adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY22 at this time, citing ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Price action: MANU shares are trading higher by 1.70% at $17.92 on the last check Friday.
