Manchester United Shares Gain As Ronaldo Reclaims No 7 Jersey
- Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo would don the iconic number 7 shirt during his second spell at the club.
- Ronaldo made 292 appearances his first six seasons at the club, between 2003 - 2009, scoring 118 goals, winning nine trophies, including three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.
- Last month the club acknowledged the Portuguese star's return to the club.
- The club forged a two-year contract on deadline day, with the option of an additional year, Manchester Evening News reports. Ronaldo rejoined the club he spent six years with 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.
- Price Action: MANU shares traded higher by 2.89% at $17.79 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
