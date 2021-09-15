 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2021 1:40pm   Comments
Share:
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Falling

Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) shares are trading lower by 13.8% at $7.92 after the company reported second-quarter earnings results and issued third-quarter guidance. 

"Currently, we are fully aware of the industry-wide challenges, such as Bitcoin price fluctuation, wafer supply instability, regulatory uncertainties in different countries," said James Cheng, Chief Financial Officer of Canaan.

"Nevertheless, we remain confident in our effective growth strategies, technologically advanced products, solid operating capabilities, as well as the enormous potential of the industry," Cheng noted.

Canaan is a developer of supercomputing chips and the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment as well as the supplier of the overall scheme for computer software and hardware of digital blockchain.

Canaan has a 52-week high of $39.10 and a 52-week low of $1.81.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAN)

Canaan Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Performance, Robust Q3 Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For September 15, 2021
Canaan Names New Auditor
Mawson Announces Purchase of Additional ASICs, Adding an Impressive 1500 PH/s of Power to Its Network
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com