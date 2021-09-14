 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coda Octopus Clocks Q3 Revenue Growth of 8%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Share:
Coda Octopus Clocks Q3 Revenue Growth of 8%
  • Coda Octopus Group Inc (NASDAQ: CODAreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.9% year-on-year to $5.827 million, marginally ahead of the consensus of $5.80 million.
  • Gross profit improved 16.4% to $4.2 million. SG&A expenses for the quarter increased by 43.7%.
  • EPS of $0.13 beat the consensus of $0.12.
  • Coda Octopus held $19.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The Products Business equipment rental income increased Y/Y significantly, while travel restrictions limit affected the on-site engineering support associated with such rental projects. The Services Business continued to be affected by the delay in receiving anticipated defense contracts.
  • Price Action: CODA shares traded higher by 2.22% at $9.20 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CODA)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com