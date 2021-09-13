 Skip to main content

NAPCO Security Technologies Clocks Q4 Revenue Growth Of 54%, Beats Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 8:47am   Comments
  • NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSCreported fourth-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 54% year-on-year to $35.4 million, beating the consensus of $29.8 million.
  • Segments: Equipment revenue grew 58.4% Y/Y to $25.9 million. Service revenue increased 43.2% Y/Y to $9.5 million.
  • Recurring service revenue rose 43% Y/Y to $9.5 million. The gross margin for recurring service revenue expanded 400 bps to 87%.
  • Gross profit for the quarter improved 89.5% to $15.15 million.
  • EPS of $0.27 beat the consensus of $0.25.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 344% Y/Y to $6.6 million.
  • NAPCO held $40.2 million in cash and equivalents and generated $6.6 million in operating cash flow.
  • Price Action: NSSC shares traded higher by 2.66% at $39.00 in pre-market on the last check Monday.

