NAPCO Security Technologies Clocks Q4 Revenue Growth Of 54%, Beats Consensus
- NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) reported fourth-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 54% year-on-year to $35.4 million, beating the consensus of $29.8 million.
- Segments: Equipment revenue grew 58.4% Y/Y to $25.9 million. Service revenue increased 43.2% Y/Y to $9.5 million.
- Recurring service revenue rose 43% Y/Y to $9.5 million. The gross margin for recurring service revenue expanded 400 bps to 87%.
- Gross profit for the quarter improved 89.5% to $15.15 million.
- EPS of $0.27 beat the consensus of $0.25.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 344% Y/Y to $6.6 million.
- NAPCO held $40.2 million in cash and equivalents and generated $6.6 million in operating cash flow.
- Price Action: NSSC shares traded higher by 2.66% at $39.00 in pre-market on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas