National Beverage Shares Rally After Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates
- National Beverage Corp (NYSE: FIZZ) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.2% year-on-year, to $311.7 million, beating the consensus of $299.19 million.
- The increase in sales resulted primarily from a 4.7% growth in average selling price per case and a 1.5% increase in case volume.
- Gross profit increased 6.5% to $124.8 million, while the margin was flat at 40%.
- The operating margin was 22.6%, and operating income for the quarter was $70.3 million.
- National Beverage held $245.5 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
- EPS of $0.58 topped the consensus of $0.51.
- "Although labor, raw material, and transportation availability issues impacted our ability to meet customer demand, we were able to increase sales over last year's pantry-loading spike while maintaining the margins posted for our previous 'best ever' quarter," said a company spokesperson.
- Price action: FIZZ shares are trading higher by 8.66% at $50.81 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Movers Trading Ideas