National Beverage Shares Rally After Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 2:22pm   Comments
  • National Beverage Corp (NYSE: FIZZreported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.2% year-on-year, to $311.7 million, beating the consensus of $299.19 million.
  • The increase in sales resulted primarily from a 4.7% growth in average selling price per case and a 1.5% increase in case volume.
  • Gross profit increased 6.5% to $124.8 million, while the margin was flat at 40%.
  • The operating margin was 22.6%, and operating income for the quarter was $70.3 million.
  • National Beverage held $245.5 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • EPS of $0.58 topped the consensus of $0.51.
  • "Although labor, raw material, and transportation availability issues impacted our ability to meet customer demand, we were able to increase sales over last year's pantry-loading spike while maintaining the margins posted for our previous 'best ever' quarter," said a company spokesperson.
  • Price action: FIZZ shares are trading higher by 8.66% at $50.81 on the last check Friday.

